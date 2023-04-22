Cleveland Guardians pitcher: In the April 20 Sports section, a recap of the Cleveland Guardians’ game against the Detroit Tigers said Paul Quantrill pitched six shutout innings. The name of the Guardians pitcher is Cal Quantrill.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.