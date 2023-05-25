Christian college: In the May 24 Section A, the introduction to an article about two people who were fired from a Christian college in New York after refusing to remove their pronouns from their email signatures identified them as students. They were employees of Houghton University, not students.

Rail station: In the May 23 California section, an article cited a transit official who said the Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill rail station in Los Angeles is the deepest on the West Coast. The station is the deepest in the rail system.

