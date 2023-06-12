Migrant flights: In the June 11 Section A, an article about contractors recruiting migrants for flights said that migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., in 2022 by the state of Florida had been recruited in Del Río, Texas. They were recruited in San Antonio.

