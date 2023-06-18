Comedy club: In the June 11 Calendar section, an article about Austin, Texas, comedy clubs referenced the venue the Perish. The club’s name is the Parish.

Catholics and Dodger Stadium protest: In the June 16 California section, a column about gay Catholics’ reaction to the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said that Tom Keep, chair of the Catholic Ministry With Lesbian and Gay Persons, did not respond to a request for comment. Keep died in March.

Migrant flights: In the June 11 Section A, an article about contractors recruiting migrants for flights said that migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., in 2022 by the state of Florida had been recruited in Del Río, Texas. They were recruited in San Antonio.

City Hall corruption: In the June 15 Section A, an editorial incorrectly said former Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas was found guilty of bribery and fraud charges related to his son’s admission, scholarship and paid professorship to USC. The charges were for steering county contracts to USC in exchange for transferring campaign funds to a nonprofit led by his son.

