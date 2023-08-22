Concert tickets: In the Aug. 1 Section A, an article about concert tickets and fees reported that Ticketmaster said it consults with artists about fees and shares the proceeds with them. The company says it consults and shares with its clients, which are the venues. Artists may share in fee revenue through the deals their tours make with the venues.

