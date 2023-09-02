Caltech admissions: In the Sept. 1 Section A, the headline on an article about Caltech offering alternatives to high school applicants without access to calculus, chemistry and physics courses might have given the impression that applicants would not need proficiency in the subject. Caltech is offering alternative ways for students to demonstrate their knowledge in those fields.

COVID cases rising: In the Sept. 1 Section A, an article about an increase in coronavirus cases said that those most at risk for hospitalization are older people who are current on their vaccinations. Those most at risk are older people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Maui search for remains: In the Sept. 1 Section A, an article about the search for victims of the Lahaina, Hawaii, wildfire said that 23 people died in the Conception dive boat fire in California in 2019. There were 34 dead.

Advertisement

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.