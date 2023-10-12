Affordable housing: In the Oct. 5 California section, a column about using eminent domain to create affordable housing mistakenly identified Glenn Wasserman as a former chief executive of the Los Angeles redevelopment agency. He was chief operating officer.

Bar owner convicted: In the Oct. 7 California section, an article about the grand-theft conviction of Brian Andrew Hynes, who owned the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, said that the bar was leveled after a 2018 shooting there left 12 people dead. The building has been closed for several years but remains standing.

Possible shark attack: In the Oct. 8 California section, an article about Felix Louis Syl N’jai, a man believed to have died after a shark attack, said that N’Jai came to the U.S. to study at Penn State University. He attended the University of Pennsylvania.

