“Escaping Twin Flames”: In the Oct. 27 Calendar section, an article about TV shows to watch for Halloween said “Escaping Twin Flames” would premiere Nov. 3. The Netflix documentary series will premiere Nov. 8.

Clay Felker obituary: In the July 2, 2008, California section, the obituary of Clay Felker, founder of New York magazine, misspelled the surname of his ex-wife Leslie Aldridge as Aldrich.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.