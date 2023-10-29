Tananarive Due: In the Oct. 29 Calendar section, an article on author Tananarive Due stated that she and husband-writing partner Steven Barnes were back in the writers room working on “Crystal Lake.” The two have wrapped work on the film. The article also stated that Due had won an NAACP Image Award. She was nominated for the award. The errors were discovered after the section was printed.

