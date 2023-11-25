TV review: In the Nov. 24 Calendar section, a review of “Doctor Who: The Star Beast” said that the wedding of characters Donna Noble and Shaun Temple was in 2020. It was in 2010.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.