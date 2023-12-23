Israel-Lebanon border: An article in the Dec. 16 Section A about Christians living near the Israel-Lebanon border identified Maryam Younnes as an Aramean Christian. She is a Maronite Christian. The article also said that the Aramean Christian community numbers 15,000 in Israel, more than a million in Lebanon and more than 15 million worldwide. Those figures also include Maronite Christians, a closely related group.

