California retirees in Idaho: In the Dec. 24 Section A, a photo caption and article about California police and fire retirees moving to Idaho referred to Brad Pike, the newly elected mayor of Eagle, Idaho, as a retired Santa Clara County fire chief. Pike was a fire captain, as the article correctly noted in its initial reference to Pike.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.