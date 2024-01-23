Ruth Ashton Taylor: In the Jan. 14 California section, an obituary for Ruth Ashton Taylor, the first female newscaster in Los Angeles County, said she was survived by daughters Susan, Sadie and Laurel Conklin. Taylor had only two daughters: Susan and Laurel.

