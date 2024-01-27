Rebecca Grossman case: Three articles in the Jan. 17, Jan. 18 and Jan. 23 California sections about legal proceedings involving L.A. socialite Rebecca Grossman, who is charged with murder in the deaths of two boys who were killed while crossing the street, failed to include attribution to original reporting done by the Acorn. The Jan. 17 article also failed to attribute to Acorn comments made by prosecutors during a pretrial hearing in December.

Sexual abuse award: In the Jan. 25 California section, an article about a former student’s jury award in a civil lawsuit against the Pomona Unified School District referred to former Pomona High Principal Gloria Todd-Rousseau as Gloria Russo.

