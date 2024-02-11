Former NFL player: In the Feb. 8 Section A, a story about the death of former NFL player Stanley Wilson Jr. reported that Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson) was reviewing a legislative proposal, drafted by Wilson’s mother, aimed at holding convicted child molesters economically accountable. A spokesman for Gipson said the assemblyman is not looking to carry such legislation.

Catherine Opie: In the Calendar section in this edition, a photo caption with an article on Catherine Opie misidentified the date of “Self-Portrait/Cutting contact sheet” as 2003. It is 1993/2024. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

Year of the Dragon: In the Feb. 4 Weekend section, an article about what to expect from the Year of the Dragon said the dragon’s rival is the goat in Chinese astrology. It is the dog.

