Trump legal cases: In the March 9 Section A, a column referred to the money that former President Trump owes a woman he sexually assaulted as a “settlement payout”; it is a sum owed under a judgment entered on a jury verdict. It also said that Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels occurred when his wife was pregnant; his wife had already given birth to their son at the time the affair was alleged to have occurred.

