For the Record - April 3, 2024

Homeless housing measure: In the April 1 California section, an article about an effort to put a sales-tax increase on the November ballot to address homelessness referred to Veronica Lewis as founder and board member of Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System. She is the organization’s director.

