For the Record - April 5, 2024

‘Outer Space’ co-star: In the April 3 Calendar section, the obituary for Barbara Rush said she starred alongside John Putnam in the film ‘It Came From Outer Space.’ Rush’s co-star was Richard Carlson, who portrayed the fictional character named John Putnam.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.