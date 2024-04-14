For the Record - April 14, 2024

Juana Burns-Sperling: In the April 14 Calendar section, an article on female rappers referred to J.J. Fad’s Juana Burns-Sperling as Juana Sperling née Burns. The

error was discovered after the section was printed.

