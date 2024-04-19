For the Record - April 19, 2024

O.J. Simpson estate: In the April 18 California section, a photo caption with an article about the possibility of the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson receiving payment of a civil judgment from Simpson’s estate implied that Kim Goldman was Fred Goldman’s sister. She is Fred’s daughter.

Water crackdown: In the April 18 Section A, an article about California regulators’ action to place a farming region on probationary status in response to overpumping of groundwater misidentified the area affected as the Tulare Lake basin. It is the Tulare Lake subbasin, within the larger Tulare Lake basin.

