For the Record - May 19, 2024

Aquatic memoir: In the May 5 Section A, a headline on an article in the Books & Ideas section misstated who directed the film “My Octopus Teacher.” It was directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, not by Craig Foster, who was the subject of the film and who wrote the new book “Amphibious Soul.”

