For the Record - Dec. 16, 2024

Hallmark movie: In the Dec. 13 Entertainment section, a review of “Hanukkah on the Rocks” said that a scene featured a box that contained enough candles for seven Hanukkahs. There were enough for one Hanukkah.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.