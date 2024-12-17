For the Record - Dec. 17, 2024

Emissions rules: An article in the Dec. 14 Section A said that the U.S. Supreme Court had taken action on an appeal by Republican-led states opposing California’s emission rules. The court had not taken action at that point.

Gaza cash shortage: A photo caption in the Dec. 16 Section A identified the subject as a money broker. He is Mohammad Al-Ashqar, a Gaza jeweler who taught himself how to repair disintegrating money.

Wildfire conditions: An article in the Dec. 15 Section A about wildfire in the Santa Monica Mountains identified the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains as a community nonprofit. It is a local government special district, a public agency.

Child abuse case: An article in the Dec. 15 California section included the headline: “Dad gets life term in killing of child.” The child is alive and in a vegetative state.

