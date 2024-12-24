For the Record - Dec. 24, 2024

Landslide lawsuit: An article in the Dec. 23 California section about a lawsuit over a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula included a headline that referred to Rolling Hills. The name of the city involved in the lawsuit is Rolling Hills Estates.

