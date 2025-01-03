For the Record - Jan. 3, 2025

New Year’s Day activities: In the Jan. 1 California section, an article about things to do on New Year’s Day stated that Trader Joe’s stores would be open. They are closed on the holiday.

Illegal border crossings drop: In the Jan. 1 Section A, an article about a decline in illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border stated that the mayor of Chula Vista was among those invited to a House Judiciary Committee field hearing in San Diego County. It was the mayor of Vista.

