For the Record - Feb. 10, 2025

Transgender athletes: An article in the Feb. 9 section A about two high school transgender athletes included a drop quote that was misattributed to an anti-transgender activist responding to a transgender athlete. As correctly stated in the print and original online versions of the article, the quote was in fact from a Martin Luther King High School student speaking at a Riverside Unified School District board meeting. The activist reposted video of the student speaking on her social media.

