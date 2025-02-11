For the Record - Feb. 11, 2025

The Wallis: In the Feb. 10 Entertainment section, a review of “The Great Yes, the Great No” at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts said the production was a U.S. premiere. It was a West Coast premiere.

