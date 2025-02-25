For the Record - Feb. 25, 2025

David Hockney: An article in the Feb. 12 Entertainment section about the artist’s L.A. haunts said Gemini G.E.L. stands for Graphic Editions Ltd. and is on Santa Monica Boulevard. It stands for Graphic Editions Limited and is on Melrose Avenue. The article also incorrectly said Gemini G.E.L. produced prints of Hockney’s iPad drawings and wrongly implied that the exhibition of his work at Palm Springs Art Museum includes paintings; it features prints of paintings.

“The Color Purple”: In the Feb. 23 Business section, an article on Academy Award season campaigns stated that “The Color Purple” received an Oscar nomination for directing. That category was not among its 11 nods.

