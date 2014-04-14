Russell Newton - Sr. Vice President, Operations

Russ Newton joined The Times in 2000 as director of operations and president at California Community News, one of the Times wholly-owned business units. Before joining The Times, he was director of operations from 1998 to 2000 at Landoll Inc., a Tribune Education company. Previously, he led the packaging department at the Orlando Sentinel in Orlando, Fla., from 1994 to 1998, and the production division, press and packaging areas at the Daily Press in Newport News, Va., from 1987 to 1994.

Newton joined Tribune Co. in 1985, serving as a shift supervisor, crew supervisor and trainer at the Chicago Tribune from 1985 to 1987. Before joining Tribune, he worked as a press operator at The Times/Journal Company in Springfield, Va., from 1982 to 1985, and as a dispatch courier and press trainee at Madison Newspapers Inc. in Madison, Wis., from 1978 to 1982.

Newton has been a board member at CIPS Marketing Group since 2001 and the International Newspaper Group since 2013. He is a past member of the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership 2002-2005.