L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez wins a Poynter Journalism Prize

Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez has won the 2025 Poynter Journalism Prizes’ Mike Royko Award for his coverage of the struggles of the Los Angeles neighborhood of Westlake.

Lopez, who also won the Royko award in 2020 for his 2019 coverage of the L.A. homelessness crisis, was recognized this year for a collection of columns chronicling the fentanyl epidemic in Westlake, where drug use and homelessness are rampant. The Royko award recognizes excellence in writing by an individual expressing a personal point of view.

Times columnist Gustavo Arellano was recognized as a finalist in the same category for a series of columns exploring the “Latino vote.”

The Poynter Prizes, which were formerly run by the News Leaders Assn., are among the most prestigious in journalism, spotlighting a range of outstanding reporting and writing from U.S. news organizations. The contest recognizes 10 winners and 19 finalists in print, digital, video, audio and social media.

In an announcement, the contest judges praised Lopez’s work for its “mix of perspective, empathy and outrage” and noted, “It’s powerful work in the name of a good old-fashioned cause — a neighborhood and its people.”

His winning entry included columns about the famed Langer’s Deli considering closure , an L.A. Fire Department station navigating a stream of overdose emergencies , the experience of local restaurant workers in the area , how various teams are trying to solve the public health crisis and the community’s need for a champion .

Arellano was recognized as a finalist for his series of articles detailing his road trip across the Southwest , interviewing Latino people about their hopes, fears and dreams during an election year, and ultimately explaining why the “Latino vote” is a myth.