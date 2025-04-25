Los Angeles Times and Tourism Australia to Present 2nd Annual Great Australian Bite

Presented by the Los Angeles Times and Tourism Australia, the second annual Great Australian Bite, an exclusive farm-to-table dining event, will take place May 31 at Four Stones Farm in Malibu. Tickets are on sale now.

In celebration of Australia’s vibrant food scene and world-renowned produce, acclaimed Australian chef and television personality Curtis Stone ( Gwen , The Pie Room ) will invite guests to his private Malibu farm for a one-night-only dinner experience. Stone will partner with emerging Australian talent Clare Falzon ( staġuni ) to craft a menu that showcases the evolution of Australia’s exciting dining scene for Los Angeles food and drink aficionados.

“People are always asking me, ‘What is Australian cuisine?’ so I’m really looking forward to the chance to show everyone here in L.A. just how special it is,” said Stone. “Expect beautiful fresh ingredients, top-notch wine and spirits, and proper Aussie hospitality. It’s going to be a whole lot of fun!”

The multicourse menu, inspired by the best of Australia’s local produce and culinary heritage, will be paired with world-class wine and beer selections curated by Australian wine and drinks journalist Mike Bennie ( P&V Merchants ). Additionally, winemakers Kim and Tennille Chalmers ( Chalmers ) will showcase wines produced from their family’s vineyards in Victoria: Heathcote and Merbein. Indigenous culinary entrepreneur Daniel Motlop ( Seven Seasons ) will serve his vodka made from native yams harvested from the Northern Territory.

Building on the success of last year’s soldout event on the Malibu Pier, the second iteration of the Great Australian Bite will feature a family-style meal prepared by Stone and Falzon in the heart of Malibu’s wine country. A pre-dinner reception will include entertainment, appetizers and craft cocktails.

“After last year’s unforgettable collaboration with the Los Angeles Times, we’re excited to showcase the diversity and excellence of Australia’s culinary offerings once again,” said Susan Coghill, chief marketing officer at Tourism Australia. “In 2025, Curtis and Clare will take Los Angeles food lovers on a journey to explore how our chefs, producers, winemakers and distillers work in harmony to create dining experiences that truly set Australia apart on the world stage.”

Known for his appearances on Netflix’s “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” and Fox’s “Crime Scene Kitchen,” Stone will draw inspiration for his menu from his time at Michelin-starred restaurants and his collaborations with iconic Australian chefs. Falzon, transporting the taste and tones of South Australia’s Barossa Valley to Malibu, will showcase the ethos of her new eatery, staġuni, which incorporates her Maltese heritage.

Great Australian Bite sponsors include Qantas , Four Pillars Gin , Starward Whisky , Brash Higgins , Jansz Tasmania , Yalumba and Heaps Normal . Last year’s inaugural event took place on the Malibu Pier with over 300 attendees. The event, which featured chefs Josh Niland, Jo Barrett and Monty Koludrovic, provided guests with a unique experience and a taste of Australia.