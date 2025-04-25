Los Angeles Times Announces Winners of 45th Annual Book Prizes

The Los Angeles Times tonight announced the winners of the 45th annual Book Prizes in a ceremony at USC’s Bovard Auditorium. The Times’ Book Prizes recognize outstanding literary achievements and celebrate the highest quality of writing from authors at all stages of their careers.

Winners were announced in 13 categories for works published last year. Additionally, award-winning author Pico Iyer was honored with the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement, and Amanda Gorman received the Innovator’s Award for her work promoting literacy, empowering youth and raising awareness on important issues. A complete list of this year’s Book Prizes winners follows.

2024 Book Prizes Winners



Achievement in Audiobook Production (presented by Audible): Dominic Hoffman (narrator) and Linda Korn (producer), “James: A Novel,” Random House Audio

Dominic Hoffman (narrator) and Linda Korn (producer), “James: A Novel,” Random House Audio Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction: Jiaming Tang, “Cinema Love: A Novel,” Dutton

Jiaming Tang, “Cinema Love: A Novel,” Dutton Biography: Laura Beers, “Orwell’s Ghosts: Wisdom and Warnings for the Twenty-First Century,” W.W. Norton & Co.

Laura Beers, “Orwell’s Ghosts: Wisdom and Warnings for the Twenty-First Century,” W.W. Norton & Co. Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose: Emily Witt, “Health and Safety: A Breakdown,” Pantheon

Emily Witt, “Health and Safety: A Breakdown,” Pantheon Current Interest: Jesse Katz, “The Rent Collectors: Exploitation, Murder, and Redemption in Immigrant LA,” Astra House

Jesse Katz, “The Rent Collectors: Exploitation, Murder, and Redemption in Immigrant LA,” Astra House Fiction: Jennine Capó Crucet, “Say Hello to My Little Friend: A Novel,” Simon & Schuster

Jennine Capó Crucet, “Say Hello to My Little Friend: A Novel,” Simon & Schuster Graphic Novel/Comics: Taiyō Matsumoto, “Tokyo These Days, Vol. 1,” VIZ Media

Taiyō Matsumoto, “Tokyo These Days, Vol. 1,” VIZ Media History: Andrea Freeman, “Ruin Their Crops on the Ground: The Politics of Food in the United States, From the Trail of Tears to School Lunch,” Metropolitan Books

Andrea Freeman, “Ruin Their Crops on the Ground: The Politics of Food in the United States, From the Trail of Tears to School Lunch,” Metropolitan Books Mystery/Thriller: Danielle Trussoni, “The Puzzle Box: A Novel,” Random House

Danielle Trussoni, “The Puzzle Box: A Novel,” Random House Poetry: Remica Bingham-Risher, “Room Swept Home,” Wesleyan University Press

Remica Bingham-Risher, “Room Swept Home,” Wesleyan University Press Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction: Kelly Link, “The Book of Love: A Novel,” Random House

Kelly Link, “The Book of Love: A Novel,” Random House Science & Technology: Rebecca Boyle, “Our Moon: How Earth’s Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution, and Made Us Who We Are,” Random House

Rebecca Boyle, “Our Moon: How Earth’s Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution, and Made Us Who We Are,” Random House Young Adult Literature: Kim Johnson, “The Color of a Lie,” Random House Books for Young Readers

For more information about the Book Prizes, including the complete list of 2024 finalists and past winners, and eligibility and judging information, go to latimes.com/BookPrizes .

