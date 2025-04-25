Los Angeles Times Announces Winners of 45th Annual Book Prizes
Hosted by Times Columnist LZ Granderson, the evening ceremony recognized outstanding literary achievements in 13 categories
The Los Angeles Times tonight announced the winners of the 45th annual Book Prizes in a ceremony at USC’s Bovard Auditorium. The Times’ Book Prizes recognize outstanding literary achievements and celebrate the highest quality of writing from authors at all stages of their careers.
Winners were announced in 13 categories for works published last year. Additionally, award-winning author Pico Iyer was honored with the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement, and Amanda Gorman received the Innovator’s Award for her work promoting literacy, empowering youth and raising awareness on important issues. A complete list of this year’s Book Prizes winners follows.
2024 Book Prizes Winners
- Achievement in Audiobook Production (presented by Audible): Dominic Hoffman (narrator) and Linda Korn (producer), “James: A Novel,” Random House Audio
- Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction: Jiaming Tang, “Cinema Love: A Novel,” Dutton
- Biography: Laura Beers, “Orwell’s Ghosts: Wisdom and Warnings for the Twenty-First Century,” W.W. Norton & Co.
- Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose: Emily Witt, “Health and Safety: A Breakdown,” Pantheon
- Current Interest: Jesse Katz, “The Rent Collectors: Exploitation, Murder, and Redemption in Immigrant LA,” Astra House
- Fiction: Jennine Capó Crucet, “Say Hello to My Little Friend: A Novel,” Simon & Schuster
- Graphic Novel/Comics: Taiyō Matsumoto, “Tokyo These Days, Vol. 1,” VIZ Media
- History: Andrea Freeman, “Ruin Their Crops on the Ground: The Politics of Food in the United States, From the Trail of Tears to School Lunch,” Metropolitan Books
- Mystery/Thriller: Danielle Trussoni, “The Puzzle Box: A Novel,” Random House
- Poetry: Remica Bingham-Risher, “Room Swept Home,” Wesleyan University Press
- Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction: Kelly Link, “The Book of Love: A Novel,” Random House
- Science & Technology: Rebecca Boyle, “Our Moon: How Earth’s Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution, and Made Us Who We Are,” Random House
- Young Adult Literature: Kim Johnson, “The Color of a Lie,” Random House Books for Young Readers
For more information about the Book Prizes, including the complete list of 2024 finalists and past winners, and eligibility and judging information, go to latimes.com/BookPrizes.
The Book Prizes ceremony is a prologue to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, the nation’s largest literary festival, which will bring together more than 650 writers, experts and storytellers, hundreds of exhibitors and an estimated 155,000 attendees. The 30th annual Festival of Books is presented in association with USC. Festival news and updates are available on the event website and Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok profiles (#bookfest).