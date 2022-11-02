Your new L.A. arts and entertainment guide: L.A. Goes Out

The Los Angeles Times is launching L.A. Goes Out, a free weekly newsletter that is Southern California’s definitive guide to the best events, top places to visit and most interesting arts happenings.

L.A. Goes Out is written by arts reporter Steven Vargas and powered by the recommendations of Times critics and reporters scouring the scenes from Venice to Highland Park, Granada Hills to Long Beach.

Each week, the team will pull from the overwhelming array of cultural riches across our sprawling region — performances at large venues in DTLA, immersive installations by up-and-coming artists in Sawtelle, theater in Atwater Village — and shortlist for this easy-to-read newsletter. The mix will have a bit of everything, so maybe ballet or hip-hop, stand-up comedy or pop-up poetry, a can’t-miss late-night club concert or the perfect Saturday morning outing with the kids. All of the recommendations will come with the authority of The Times and a geographic focus on this place we call home.

L.A. Goes Out gets delivered to inboxes every Wednesday starting Nov. 16. Sign up below or at our newsletters page for a steady stream of tips about the season’s best shows, things to do with out-of-town visitors, holiday concerts and more.