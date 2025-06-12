LA Times Studios Joins S4 Capital’s Monks at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

LA Times Studios, in partnership with global marketing and technology services company Monks, will make its Cannes debut at the 72nd annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, hosting engaging conversations and special programming at the Les Monks Café, June 16-19.

Located at La Biererie, across from the Palais des Festivals, programming by LA Times Studios and Monks will welcome influential leaders and brand innovators to Les Monks Café for meaningful conversations about building, sustaining and refreshing brand identity through storytelling.

“Cannes Lions is a premier festival for the advertising and creative industries, and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with Monks on this dynamic activation,” said Anna Magzanyan, president of LA Times Studios. “We’re bringing together some of the most visionary minds in technology, marketing and creative advertising to share their insights and to create an opportunity for networking among industry leaders.”

“We’re excited to welcome LA Times Studios to Les Monks Café as we return for our fourth year,” said Kate Richling, chief marketing officer at Monks. “Guests can expect an incredible line-up of programming centered around real industry transformation featuring our clients, technology partners and of course, Monks.”

LA Times Studios programming highlights at Les Monks Café include:

Monday, June 16

5:30 p.m. - “Brand is Back: Brand Storytelling and Consumer Impact”

This panel will explore how brands build narratives to connect with consumers and influence cultural conversations.



Ziad Ahmed, Head of Next Gen, UTA

Adam Faze, Co-founder, Gymnasium

Amy Powell, President, Vice Studios

Lauren Wood, President, The Yogi Foundation

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios

6:15 p.m. - “Fusion Is the New F Word: Fireside Chat with Commonwealth Fusion Systems”

Hear from the leaders of Commonwealth Fusion Systems about how they’re rebranding a complex technology to be relevant and accessible to consumer audiences.



Joe Paluska, CMO, Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Jennine Willett, Creative Director, Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Moderator: Kristen Berke, VP, LA Times Studios

Thursday, June 19

5:30 p.m. - “Timeless, Not Static: Evolving Brand Identity with Purpose”

How do you refresh brand identities? Unpack the blueprint for maintaining relevance and continuing to evolve as an organization without sacrificing authenticity.



Robert Nathan Fried, CEO, Niagen Bioscience

Brendan Ripp, CEO, Pushly

Meridith Rojas, CMO, VidaCorp North America

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios

6 p.m. - “Digital Alchemy: Transforming Experiences Through AI”

This conversation will focus on how AI and next-generation tools are reshaping modern brand-building.



Michael Cohen, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Plus Company

Patrick Marzullo, Senior Director, Coinbase Creative Studio

Ganesha Rasiah, Global Head of Strategy, HP

Karan Chetal, Chief Sales Officer, Technology Services, Monks

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios