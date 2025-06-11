LA Times Studios Launches Podcast ‘Rebuilding Los Angeles’

Today, LA Times Studios launched “Rebuilding Los Angeles,” a video podcast that explores the city’s recovery following the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires. Hosted by Spectrum News 1 anchor Kate Cagle, the weekly series will highlight the resilience of Angelenos and explore what can be learned as the city charts a path forward. The first episode is available now on all podcast platforms.

Each Wednesday, Cagle will examine an aspect of the city’s recovery efforts. She’ll interview residents of Pacific Palisades and Altadena about their personal stories of loss; and speak with Los Angeles Times journalists, community leaders, residents and experts about how the city reached this point and explore promising solutions for building a safer, stronger L.A.

The first episode features: Altadena resident and lawyer Kelsey Szamet, who is supporting her community as she and her neighbors navigate the challenges of rebuilding and returning home; and an interview with Times Staff Writer Liam Dillon about the current housing situation in Los Angeles and the difficult choices facing many residents to sell or rebuild. Upcoming episodes include The Times’ Jenny Jarvie on the 1961 Bel-Air fire and lessons that can be applied today; and Times environment reporters Hayley Smith and Ian James discussing how climate change fueled the most destructive fires in L.A. history.

“Rebuilding L.A.” joins a growing slate of podcasts from LA Times Studios, including “ L.A. Crimes ,” “ Boiling Point ” and “ Crimes of The Times .” Additional podcast series are in development with launch dates to be announced.