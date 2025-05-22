L.A. Times Earns Multiple Honors in Sacramento Press Club’s Journalism Awards Competition

Among the honors, Times Staff Photographer Robert Gauthier won in the feature photography category for a series of photos depicting the struggles of immigrants.

The Los Angeles Times has earned six awards and five finalists nods in the Sacramento Press Club’s fifth annual Golden State Journalism Awards contest. The awards, honoring exceptional politics and policy journalism published in 2024, were presented at a dinner in Sacramento on May 21.

The Times received honors in a wide range of categories, including impact journalism, Capitol enterprise, education reporting, public health reporting, feature photography and spot news photography.

Among the honors, Times Staff Writers Melody Gutierrez and Alene Tchekmedyian were recognized in two categories — impact journalism and Capitol enterprise — for the investigation “Pets for profit,” which called attention to California’s brutal, unregulated and lucrative puppy market. “This was deeply reported, powerfully written journalism,” the competition judges wrote. “The exhaustive work, relying on extensive data and accountability efforts, produced a story that does what journalism always strives to do: shine a light where others won’t and get results.”

Advertisement

Below is a complete list of The Times’ winners and finalists:

Impact in Journalism

Winner : Melody Gutierrez and Alene Tchekmedyian for the investigation Pets for profit .

Capitol Enterprise

Winner : Melody Gutierrez and Alene Tchekmedyian, for the investigation Pets for profit .

Daily Capitol Beat Reporting

Finalist : Taryn Luna

Criminal Justice Reporting

Finalist : Jessica Garrison and Anita Chabria for their investigative series examining how police interrogation tactics have led to false confessions.

Advertisement

Education Reporting

Winner : Teresa Watanabe for her reporting on University of California and a profile on Gov. Newsom’s top education aide.

Public Health Reporting

Winner : Paige St. John, Alex Halperin, Sean Greene and Lorena Iñiguez Elebee for their Dirty weed investigation , which found alarming levels of pesticides in cannabis products available in dispensaries across the state.

Opinion/Commentary

Finalist : Robert Greene

Feature Photography

Winner : Robert Gauthier for a series of photos depicting the struggles of immigrants.

Spot News Photography

Winner : Robert Gauthier for a photo of police clashing with protesters at UC Irvine.

2024 Election Reporting

Finalists : Laura Nelson, Laurel Rosenhall and Mackenzie Mays