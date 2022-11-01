1
Una guía para la hora de cuentos es la guía bilingüe de Reading by 9. Ofrece herramientas a los padres y educadores para ayudar a sus niños desarrollar sus habilidades de lectura y alfabetización, que son cruciales para el éxito académico futuro.
Leer en Español | Download the 2022 guide | Last year’s guide
Por niños, para niños
En la guía de lectura de este año, Reading by 9 destaca a los autores infantiles para inspirar a la próxima generación de jóvenes narradores. Aquí hay tres historias destacadas. Busque más en nuestra guía, etiquetada con un asterisco.
Preescolar y Kindergarten
1°/2° grado
3°/4° grado
Consejos y trucos para nuestros lectores
Recomendación de libro
Preescolar y Kindergarten
1°/2° grado
3°/4° grado
Literacy Programs
826LA - Sunset Blvd location
Echo Park
More Info
826LA - Venice Blvd. location
Mar Vista
More Info
Access Books
More Info
CSUN L.A. Times Literacy Center
Northridge
More Info
News Literacy Project
More Info
Reading to Kids
Sawtelle
More Info
Support Services
Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors
Chinatown
More Info
Families Forward Learning Center
Pasadena
More Info
Koreatown Youth and Community Center
Koreatown
More Info
Mar Vista Family Center Preschool
Del Rey
More Info
Mexican American Opportunity Foundation
Bell Gardens
More Info
Proyecto Pastoral Centro de Alegria
Boyle Heights
More Info
Proyecto Pastoral La Guarderia
Boyle Heights
More Info
Libraries
Los Angeles Public Library
More Info
Los Angeles County Library
More Info
Orange County Public Libraries
More Info
