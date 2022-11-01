Advertisement
Reading by 9

Una guía para la hora de cuentos

Reading by 9 2022 Spanish cover art
(Ilustración por Daniela De Sa Ribasqui)
By Los Angeles Times and Los Angeles Public Library
1

Una guía para la hora de cuentos es la guía bilingüe de Reading by 9. Ofrece herramientas a los padres y educadores para ayudar a sus niños desarrollar sus habilidades de lectura y alfabetización, que son cruciales para el éxito académico futuro.

Leer en Español | Download the 2022 guide | Last year’s guide

2

Por niños, para niños

En la guía de lectura de este año, Reading by 9 destaca a los autores infantiles para inspirar a la próxima generación de jóvenes narradores. Aquí hay tres historias destacadas. Busque más en nuestra guía, etiquetada con un asterisco.

Preescolar y Kindergarten

  • Soy Jazz by Jazz Jennings

    Soy Jazz*

    Por Jazz Jennings

    Desde los 2 años, Jazz Jennings supo que era una niña. Desde entonces, se ha convertido en una portavoz de los niños trans en todas partes.

    A los 13 años, Jazz publicó un libro para niños sobre su experiencia trans.

    Penguin Random House
    Compre aquí

1°/2° grado

  • Heartsongs by Mattie J. T. Stepanek

    Heartsongs*

    Por Mattie J. T. Stepanek

    Mattie J. T. Stepanek escribió poesía desde los 3 años hasta su muerte a los 13. Algunos de sus poemas reflejan su realidad de vivir con una rara forma de distrofia muscular y el dolor por la pérdida de sus tres hermanos por la misma condición. Pero la mayor parte de su poesía refleja su esperanza, sabiduría y espíritu alegre de la infancia.

    (Actualmente este libro solo está disponible en inglés.)

    VSP Books
    Compre aquí

3°/4° grado

  • Marley Dias Gets It Done: And So Can You! by Marley Dias.

    Marley Dias Gets It Done: And So Can You!*

    Por Marley Dias

    En 2015, Marley Dias fundó la campaña #1000BlackGirlBooks para recolectar y donar libros con protagonistas de niñas negras. Publicó este libro a los 14 años para compartir su pasión por hacer de nuestro mundo un lugar mejor. A lo largo del libro, Días ofrece consejos a los niños sobre cómo convertirse en lectores de por vida y lograr sus sueños.

    (Actualmente este libro solo está disponible en inglés.)

    Scholastic Inc.
    Compre aquí

3

Consejos y trucos para nuestros lectores

4

Recomendación de libro

Preescolar y Kindergarten

1°/2° grado

  • The Coquíes Still Sing by Karina Nicole González

    Los coquíes aún cantan

    Por Karina Nicole González

    Una niña se siente como en casa cuando las ranas coquí le cantan desde el árbol de mango de su familia, pero su hogar cambia para siempre cuando llega un huracán. Esta historia sobre la comunidad está llena de esperanza, inspirada en la reconstrucción de Puerto Rico luego del huracán María en 2017.

    MacMillan
    Compre aquí

  • Tia Isa quiere un carro by Meg Medina

    Tia Isa quiere un carro

    Por Meg Medina

    Una niña ayuda a su tía Isa a ahorrar para un auto verde brillante para llevar a toda la familia a la playa. Pero ahorrar dinero es difícil cuando necesitan ayudar a familiares lejanos a reunirse con ellos algún día.

    Candlewick Press
    Compre aquí

  • Mango, Abuela y yo

    Mango, Abuela y yo

    Por Meg Medina

    Cuando la abuela de Mia viene a vivir con ella, trascienden la barrera del idioma a través del amor y la paciencia.

    Candlewick Press
    Compre aquí

  • Un nuevo hogar by Tania de Regil

    Un nuevo hogar

    Por Tania de Regil

    Un chico de la Ciudad de Nueva York y una chica de la Ciudad de México se mudan a los pueblos del otro. A medida que descubren nuevos lugares, aprenden a hacer un hogar donde sea que la vida los lleve.

    Candlewick Press
    Compre aquí

  • Un verano especial con la abuela by Tania de Regil

    Un verano especial con la abuela

    Por Tania de Regil

    En su primer viaje en solitario a la casa de su abuela en México, Julia descubre que hay algo mágico en su abuela y en su encantador hogar.

    Candlewick Press
    Compre aquí

  • Alma y cómo obtuvo su nombre by Juana Martinez-Neal

    Alma y cómo obtuvo su nombre

    Por Juana Martinez-Neal

    Alma se entera de los miembros de la familia que le dieron su nombre. Inspirada en sus historias, espera algún día tener su propio legado.

    Candlewick Press
    Compre aquí

3°/4° grado

5

Literacy Programs

826LA - Sunset Blvd location

Echo Park
More Info

826LA - Venice Blvd. location

Mar Vista
More Info

Access Books

More Info

Common Sense Media

Westwood
More Info

CSUN L.A. Times Literacy Center

Northridge
More Info

News Literacy Project

More Info

Parentis Foundation

More Info

Reading Is Fundamental

Commerce
More Info

Reading Partners

Mid-Wilshire
More Info

Reading to Kids

Sawtelle
More Info

Ready, Set, Read!

Chinatown
More Info

Read to a Child

More Info

The Book Foundation

Mid-City
More Info

6

Support Services

Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors

Chinatown
More Info

Allies for Every Child

Del Rey
More Info

Families Forward Learning Center

Pasadena
More Info

Hands Together

Santa Ana
More Info

Koreatown Youth and Community Center

Koreatown
More Info

Mar Vista Family Center Preschool

Del Rey
More Info

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

Bell Gardens
More Info

Pathways LA

Koreatown
More Info

Proyecto Pastoral Centro de Alegria

Boyle Heights
More Info

Proyecto Pastoral La Guarderia

Boyle Heights
More Info

South Central LAMP

South Park
More Info

7

Libraries

Los Angeles Public Library

More Info

Los Angeles County Library

More Info

Orange County Public Libraries

More Info

Reading by 9

