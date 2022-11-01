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Una guía para la hora de cuentos es la guía bilingüe de Reading by 9. Ofrece herramientas a los padres y educadores para ayudar a sus niños desarrollar sus habilidades de lectura y alfabetización, que son cruciales para el éxito académico futuro.
Leer en Inglés | Descarga la guía 2022 | Guía del año pasado
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Por niños, para niños
En la guía de lectura de este año, Reading by 9 destaca a los autores infantiles para inspirar a la próxima generación de jóvenes narradores. Aquí hay tres historias destacadas. Busque más en nuestra guía, etiquetada con un asterisco.
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Consejos y trucos para nuestros lectores
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Recomendación de libro
Preescolar y Kindergarten
1°/2° grado
3°/4° grado
This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.
The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.
Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.
A recipient of the nation’s highest honor for library service — the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services — the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than 6 million books, state-of-the-art technology accessible at lapl.org and diverse programs provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for lifelong learning.