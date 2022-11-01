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A Guide to Storytime is Reading by 9’s annual bilingual reading guide for parents and educators. It supports young kids as they develop their reading and literacy skills, which are crucial for future academic success.
Leer en Español | Download the 2022 guide | Last year’s guide
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By Kids, For Kids
In this year’s reading guide, Reading by 9 is spotlighting child authors to inspire the next generation of young storytellers. Below are three featured stories, but look out for more throughout our guide (indicated by an asterisk).
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Tips and tricks for our readers
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Book Recommendations
Babies to Kindergarten
1st to 2nd grade
3rd to 4th Grade
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Resources
Literacy Services
Libraries
Support Services
This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.
The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.
Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.
A recipient of the nation’s highest honor for library service — the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services — the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than 6 million books, state-of-the-art technology accessible at lapl.org and diverse programs provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for lifelong learning.