Advertisement
Share

A Guide to Storytime

Reading by 9 2022 English cover
(Illustration by Daniela De Sa Ribasqui)
By Los Angeles Times and Los Angeles Public Library
Share
1

A Guide to Storytime is Reading by 9’s annual bilingual reading guide for parents and educators. It supports young kids as they develop their reading and literacy skills, which are crucial for future academic success.

Leer en Español | Download the 2022 guide | Last year’s guide

2

By Kids, For Kids

In this year’s reading guide, Reading by 9 is spotlighting child authors to inspire the next generation of young storytellers. Below are three featured stories, but look out for more throughout our guide (indicated by an asterisk).

Babies and Kindergarten

  • I am Jazz by Jazz Jennings

    I am Jazz*

    By Jazz Jennings

    From age 2, Jazz Jennings knew she was a girl. Since then, she has become a spokesperson for trans children everywhere.

    At age 13, Jazz published a children’s book about her trans experience.

    Penguin Random House
    Buy here

1st to 2nd grade

  • Heartsongs by Mattie J. T. Stepanek

    Heartsongs*

    By Mattie J. T. Stepanek

    Mattie J. T. Stepanek wrote poetry from age 3 until his death at 13. Some of his poems reflect his reality of living with a rare form of muscular dystrophy and the grief of the loss of his three siblings to the same condition. But most of his poetry reflects his hope, wisdom, and light-hearted spirit of childhood.

    VSP Books
    Buy here

Advertisement

3rd to 4th grade

  • Marley Dias Gets It Done: And So Can You! by Marley Dias.

    Marley Dias Gets It Done: And So Can You!*

    By Marley Dias

    In 2015, Marley Dias founded the #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign to collect and donate books with Black girl protagonists.

    She published this book at age 14 to share her passion for making our world a better place. Throughout the book, Dias offers advice to children on how to become lifelong readers and achieve their dreams.

    Scholastic Inc.
    Buy here

3

Tips and tricks for our readers

4

Book Recommendations

Babies to Kindergarten

1st to 2nd grade

3rd to 4th Grade

Advertisement

5

Literacy Programs

826LA - Sunset Blvd location

Echo Park
More Info

826LA - Venice Blvd. location

Mar Vista
More Info

Access Books

More Info

Common Sense Media

Westwood
More Info

CSUN L.A. Times Literacy Center

Northridge
More Info

News Literacy Project

More Info

Parentis Foundation

More Info

Reading Is Fundamental

Commerce
More Info

Reading Partners

Mid-Wilshire
More Info

Reading to Kids

Sawtelle
More Info

Ready, Set, Read!

Chinatown
More Info

Read to a Child

More Info

The Book Foundation

Mid-City
More Info

Advertisement

6

Support Services

Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors

Chinatown
More Info

Allies for Every Child

Del Rey
More Info

Families Forward Learning Center

Pasadena
More Info

Hands Together

Santa Ana
More Info

Koreatown Youth and Community Center

Koreatown
More Info

Mar Vista Family Center Preschool

Del Rey
More Info

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

Bell Gardens
More Info

Pathways LA

Koreatown
More Info

Proyecto Pastoral Centro de Alegria

Boyle Heights
More Info

Proyecto Pastoral La Guarderia

Boyle Heights
More Info

South Central LAMP

South Park
More Info

7

Libraries

Los Angeles Public Library

More Info

Los Angeles County Library

More Info

Orange County Public Libraries

More Info

Advertisement

This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.

The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com.

Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.

A recipient of the nation’s highest honor for library service — the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services — the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than 6 million books, state-of-the-art technology accessible at lapl.org and diverse programs provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for lifelong learning.

Share

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement