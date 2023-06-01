Events: Connect with De Los in person

Our goal at De Los is to be a community-driven platform. We want to establish a two-way street of communication with our readers — not just online but in person.

During our building phase we plan to attend community events across Los Angeles and Southern California, and meet you where you are. We want to create opportunities for you to interact with reporters, share your experiences and help us deepen our coverage. These meetups are a chance for you to be heard and for us to listen.

We also plan to host our own virtual and live events including panels and social gatherings. If you have an idea for an event, let us know. We’ll be adding more items to this calendar, so check back soon and sign up for our newsletter to be the first to learn when we’ll be near you.

Saturday, June 3 — downtown Santa Ana Artwalk

Sprawling across downtown Santa Ana, this free outdoor event hosts live art, vendors, music, dancing and art exhibitions at over 20 galleries and studios. Look for our De Los booth at the Artist Village Promenade. Learn about how you can get involved and contribute to our community art wall.

Where: 205 S. Sycamore Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

dtsaartwalk.org

Saturday, June 24 — Eastside Pride

The second annual event in Downtown Montebello will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with an early-morning 5K run, a drag show brunch, a flea market mercado and a late-night DJ dance party. Look for our De Los booth in front of BLVD MRKT.

Where: 520 Whittier Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640

Time: 5K begins at 7 a.m., followed by the mercado at noon and a dance party at 7 p.m.