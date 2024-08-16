‘Unplugged’ Recharged

Winning some key Grammys usually means a boost in sales for a few weeks after the ceremonies. The sales surge for “Unplugged,” by this year’s big winner Eric Clapton, was strong enough to lift it up a notch to the top of the local pop album chart. Another prominent Grammy winner, k.d. lang, came from nowhere to crack the Top 10--at No. 9--with her “Ingenue” album, which features her hit “Constant Craving.” Duran Duran’s “Duran Duran 2” is the hot new album, entering the chart at No. 2.

TOP 10 ALBUMS

Title, Artist (National Rank) Last Week 1 Unplugged, Eric Clapton (1) 2 2 Duran Duran 2, Duran Duran (7) -- 3 The Bodyguard, soundtrack (2) 1 4 Breathless, Kenny G (4) 3 5 3 Years 5 Months. . ., Arrested Dev. (9) 10 6 Aladdin, soundtrack (15) 5 7 The Chronic, Dr. Dre (8) 4 8 19 Naughty III, Naughty By Nature (3) -- 9 Ingenue, k.d. lang (18) -- 10 Van Halen Live, Van Halen (5) --

TOP 10 SINGLES

Title, Artist (National Rank) Last Week 1 Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang, Dr. Dre (2) 1 2 Informer, Snow (1) 3 3 Ditty, Paperboy (12) 2 4 Freak Me, Silk (4) 20 5 I Will Always. . ., Whitney Houston (3) 4 6 Ordinary World, Duran Duran (8) 5 7 A Whole New World, Bryson/Belle (6) 7 8 I Feel You, Depeche Mode (14) 15 9 Everything’s. . .Alright, Father M.C. (33) 6 10 Hip Hop Hooray, Naughty By Nature (5) 8

TOP 10 RAP ALBUMS

Title, Artist (National Rank) Last Week 1 3 Years 5 Months. . ., Arrested Dev. (3) 3 2 The Chronic, Dr. Dre (2) 1 3 19 Naughty III, Naughty By Nature (1) -- 4 Reachin,’ Digable Planets (5) 2 5 12 Inches of Snow, Snow (4) 4 6 The Predator, Ice Cube (7) 5 7 Hard or Smooth, Wreckx-n-Effect (6) 6 8 Totally Krossed Out, Kris Kross (8) 7 9 House of Pain, House of Pain (9) -- 10 In God We Trust, Brand Nubian (10) 8

Source: SoundScan Inc., for week ending Feb. 28