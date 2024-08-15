MOORPARK : Fiery Crash Kills Unidentified Driver

An unidentified motorist died Wednesday evening in a fiery two-car accident on Tierra Rejada Road near the Moorpark Freeway after the motorist’s car careened off the road and slammed into a utility pole, bursting into flames, a Ventura County sheriff’s spokesman said.

The utility pole collapsed on impact, pulling down power lines, the spokesman said. The 6:30 p.m. accident closed Tierra Rejada Road for several hours as firefighters and utility crews cleaned up and repaired the downed lines.

The Ventura County coroner’s office had not yet determined the victim’s identity as of late Wednesday, a coroner’s spokesman said.

Advertisement

The accident occurred when the car reportedly hit a pickup truck, then swerved off the roadway. The driver of the pickup was not injured, the sheriff’s spokesman said.