The 2024 Orange County Inspirational Women’s Forum and Leadership Awards

Event Date: March 29, 2024

Location: Marriott Irvine Spectrum

Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing is thrilled to announce our second annual Orange County Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards event, which aims to recognize female business leaders who have achieved remarkable success and accomplishments in the last 24 months. The event is scheduled for March 29, 2024.

If you are a female business leader in Orange County, California, or if you know someone deserving of recognition, we extend a warm invitation to submit a nomination for award consideration. Nominate deserving leaders now.

The event will include two fascinating panels:

The Power of Giving Back

Inspiring speakers will discuss the significant role that women business leaders have in the success of the nonprofit community in Southern California.

Breaking Unseen Barriers and Addressing Common Challenges Unique to Women in Business

Panelists will speak to common issues that affect women both professionally and personally and advise on how best to address challenges concerning managing wealth, raising capital, work/life balance and cultivating a strong workplace culture.