Toshiba’s Linerless Printer Simplifies Hospitality Transactions

Splash-Resistant Printer Creates Linerless and Die-Cut Labels and Receipts for Eco-Centric Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Bars & Delis

Based in Orange County, Toshiba America Business Solutions has launched its new rugged, hospitality-grade, three-in-one HSP200L printer, which sustainably simplifies transactions for high-volume restaurants, coffee shops, bars, delis and prepared food sections within grocery stores. The compact, durable and low-maintenance printer also helps guarantee accurate orders.

Producing linerless (without backing materials) labels, Toshiba’s compact new printer optimizes valuable counter space while limiting waste enabling restaurants, coffee shops, bars and grocery stores to operate more efficiently and sustainably. The printer’s modest power usage (it’s ENERGY STAR-certified) also ensures hospitality organizations function more ecologically.

The IP21-certified and splash-resistant printer shields itself against solid objects and liquids (including condensation) while delivering linerless as well as die-cut labels and receipts for hospitality retailers. The IP (Ingress Protection) standard classifies the degrees of protection provided against the intrusion of objects, including accidental human contact, dust and water in electrical enclosures. A hospitality grade certifies that Toshiba’s HSP200L can withstand the moisture and high temperatures one usually associates with kitchens.

Toshiba’s HSP200L is built to accelerate the ordering process quickly and accurately within demanding hospitality environments. The HSP200L facilitates such ordering for busy coffee shops by creating linerless labels to affix to cups for order matching and tracking, from the cashier and barista to the patron. Affixing the linerless labels directly to orders for onsite, to-go and delivery significantly enhances service during peak times while also helping eliminate misorders. The printer’s audio and visual notifications (a flashing wide-angle LED bar and a buzzer or soft melody) further quicken drink orders while improving client satisfaction. Toshiba’s newly available printer moreover enables quick and accurate drink orders sans wasteful label lining while enduring coffee shops’ spills and splashes.

“By eliminating excess labeling materials and optimizing electricity, our linerless printer presents the hospitality market with a rugged, low-maintenance system to simplify their transactions more sustainably,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions vice president of marketing and strategic business development Bill Melo. “Restaurant, coffee shop, bar, deli and grocery store proprietors will also appreciate the significant ROI they will receive.”