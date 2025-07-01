Hollywood’s Sigma Girl Inks AI Content Pact with Singaporean Animation Shop Tiny Island

Los Angeles-based Sigma Girl Media has announced its strategic partnership with Tiny Island Productions, a Singapore-based leader in AI-driven animation. This collaboration leverages Tiny Island’s cutting-edge AI pipeline and experienced animators to create custom short-form content delivered faster and more affordably than traditional animation, empowering brands and IP owners to meet growing demand for fresh, engaging content across multiple platforms.

Sigma Girl Media and Tiny Island Productions aim to set a new industry benchmark by harnessing generative AI to help brands rapidly create stories and campaigns, delivering content up to 10 times faster and at 50% lower costs than conventional animation studios.

Helmed by industry veteran Amy Takahara, Sigma Girl Media leads business development efforts with a focus on seamless collaboration and measurable impact for clients worldwide. Beyond content production, the partnership delivers end-to-end creative development and production services, taking projects from concept through execution.

Takahara brings more than six years of experience at Netflix, where she most recently served as director of kids & family acquisitions and co-commissions, overseeing strategy across animation and live action. Prior to Netflix, she was director of global acquisitions at Nickelodeon and earlier held key distribution roles at The Jim Henson Company, Mattel and Fremantle. This breadth of experience has cemented Takahara’s reputation as a respected and influential leader in the global entertainment industry.

Beyond AI solutions, Tiny Island Productions brings strong business relationships in China and across Asia, offering valuable insights into emerging trends, such as micro-dramas. As this format grows in popularity, the partnership uses AI to help brands leverage this trend, creating micro-dramas or elevating production values with AI-generated VFX at a fraction of the traditional cost. Tiny Island’s deep industry connections and knowledge of regional markets allow brands to effectively navigate and capitalize on these opportunities in the fast-growing Asian market.

“With Amy’s two decades of Hollywood insight, this partnership is a game-changer,” said Tiny Island CEO David Kwok. “Our focus? Revolutionizing micro-drama through AI – merging creativity and technology to redefine entertainment.”

Tiny Island Productions is committed to keeping its creative talents on the cutting edge of technology. Through rigorous training, the studio ensures that its talents are equipped to produce AI-generated content, creating a future where talent and innovation go hand in hand. This dedication to both technology and people guarantees high-quality content, while keeping creatives employed and empowered in the evolving digital entertainment landscape. Currently, Tiny Island is partnering with ITE to launch a SkillsFuture Industry Training Program where up to 90% of the training fee is covered by this fund.

“I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with Tiny Island Productions on this groundbreaking AI initiative,” said Takahara. “As a leading animation studio, they bring not only deep expertise but also a forward-thinking approach to integrating AI into the creative process. What’s especially inspiring is their commitment to training and empowering their animators to create AI-assisted content, ensuring that people remain at the heart of innovation. Together, we’re setting the stage for a new era of high-quality, human-driven storytelling enhanced by AI.”

Information was sourced from Sigma Girl. To learn more, contact amy@sigmagirlmedia.com or davidk@tinyisland.net.