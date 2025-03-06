Toshiba America Business Solutions Launches Real-Time Translation Innovation

Toshiba Application Instantly Translates Documents Into More Than 190 Languages

Lake Forest-headquartered Toshiba America Business Solutions aims to simplify multilingual communication with instant translations through the release of its new Elevate Sky Translate. This technology leverages AI to translate documents quickly and accurately into more than 190 languages when utilizing Toshiba e-BRIDGE multifunction printers (MFPs).

On-demand translations present an ideal and, in many instances, necessary solution for school districts, healthcare, government and retail organizations. Toshiba’s innovative new software allows these organizations and others to print, email or save a translated document directly from a Toshiba MFP to better communicate with their diverse audiences.

Elevate Sky Translate works by auto-detecting the original language of a scanned document while translating it into the desired output language directly at the MFP. Instantaneously, the newly translated documents are then available to print, email or save to a USB device.

Beyond traditional word-for-word translations, this AI-powered engine brings contextual understanding to the document to create more accurate results for greater communication success.

Elevate Sky Translate helps inform, engage and alert parents and students from diverse backgrounds by translating enrollment forms, notices and reports into their home language. Doing so further enables school districts to be compliant in this area.

The new tech can also enhance healthcare communications by translating medical forms, prescription labels and discharge instructions into a language patients best understand. This is immensely important for increasing understanding while improving inpatient and outpatient care.

For retailers, the solution can create a more inclusive shopping experience while fostering deeper consumer loyalty by translating promotions, receipts and product descriptions into a shopper’s desired language on the spot.

Elevate Sky Translate also improves public service through community engagement and outreach by translating forms, communications and resources to constituents in real time, ensuring everyone has equal access to essential information and services.

“Elevate Sky Translate provides a simple yet powerful solution to the challenge of communicating with a diverse audience,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions vice president of marketing and strategic business development Bill Melo. “A single scan translates and prints documents in multiple languages, retaining the original formatting and truly helping schools and other public institutions communicate to their constituents in the language that they can best understand.”