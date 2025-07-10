Dunmor Launches Wholesale Broker Division, Appoints Zeenat Zonte as EVP

Los Angeles-based Dunmor, a leading nationwide direct lender in residential transition loans, has unveiled the official launch of its Wholesale Broker Division. This new division aims to empower wholesale mortgage brokers by offering them the ability to provide residential transition loans to their clients, thereby expanding their service offerings in a competitive market.

At the helm of the Wholesale Broker Division is Zeenat Zonte, newly appointed executive vice president.

Zonte’s experience includes her previous roles as VP correspondent channel manager at Newfi Wholesale and director of correspondent lending at Civic Financial. She has a proven track record of building successful broker partnerships, positioning Dunmor for accelerated growth and expanding market reach. With this expansion, Dunmor significantly extends its internal capabilities, rolling out a diversified suite of loan programs designed to address the rapidly evolving needs of residential real estate investors.

“I am thrilled to lead Dunmor’s new Wholesale Broker Division and empower our broker partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed,” said Zonte. “Together, we will unlock new opportunities for growth and set a new standard for excellence in the wholesale lending space.”

Dunmor’s Wholesale Broker Division is designed to emphasize its user-friendly, tech-enabled broker portal, streamlining processes and providing essential marketing tools. Brokers also benefit from hands-on training, ensuring they are confident and equipped to leverage Dunmor’s resources effectively.

“Launching our Wholesale Broker Division is a strategic step toward empowering brokers and delivering unparalleled solutions to investors,” said Franck Ruimy, founder & CEO of Dunmor. “We are setting the benchmark for excellence, transparency and growth in private lending. Our data integration and technology ensure a user-friendly portal that streamlines processes and enhances broker efficiency.”

Information sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact cwong@dunmor.com.