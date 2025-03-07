MSI Automate to Acquire SencorpWhite Inc. for $40M in Bankruptcy Transaction

MSI Automate LLC, a software developer geared towards the warehouse and logistics industry, agreed to acquire the business of SencorpWhite Inc. for $40 million in a bankruptcy transaction. The deal calls for Santa Fe Springs-based MSI Automate to pay a cash consideration of $13.5 million plus the assumption of liabilities and certain customer accounts.

“The decision to designate a stalking horse bidder ensures the long-term viability of SencorpWhite and gives confidence to our employees, customers and vendor partners,” said Corey Calla, chief executive of SencorpWhite, in a statement.

Allen & Overy acted as legal advisor, Gordian Group acted as investment banker, and Getzler Henrich & Associates acted as financial advisor for Sencorp. Rupp, Baase, Pfalzgraf, Cunningham & Coppola acted as legal advisor for MSI Automate.