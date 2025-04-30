NIQ Collaborates with The Trade Desk to Enhance Global Data Collection Efforts

NIQ, a leading consumer intelligence company, has announced a strategic global collaboration with Ventura-based The Trade Desk, a global leader in advertising technology. The collaboration will integrate NIQ’s consumer intelligence and global insights on shopping behaviors into The Trade Desk’s platform, supporting marketers to plan and activate ad campaigns more accurately.

These new-to-market audiences, now available on The Trade Desk’s media buying platform, will enable advertisers to reach their desired audiences in global markets with effectiveness and precision.

“Our collaboration with The Trade Desk represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide actionable insights across the advertising industry at a global scale,” said Joshua Pisano, global head of product, media at NIQ. “By integrating NIQ’s advanced audiences into The Trade Desk’s leading data marketplace, we are empowering advertisers with new data assets that provide more effective ad targeting and drive better marketing performance across global markets.”

Advertisers will now be able to access audiences derived from the world’s largest collection of omnichannel shopping data as well as audiences based on digital purchase data and advanced audiences from MRI-Simmons, the leading provider of media planning and insights in the U.S.

NIQ’s new shopper-based audiences will be released under the Consumer Canvas brand, a new NIQ and MRI-Simmons entity created to enable audience-based solutions for advertisers, agencies and brands.

Advertisers will be able to more accurately reach audiences by location, helping them target areas with the most potential for sales growth. The new geo-targeting segments are based on a proprietary mix of consumer, retailer and market data. The Trade Desk will be the first global technology platform to integrate these geo-targeting segments from NIQ, which will launch with audiences in Western Europe, followed by North America in Q2 and additional markets throughout the rest of 2025.

“Advertisers are increasingly focused on applying data and decisioning to their media-buying strategies,” said Jay Goebel, vice president of data partnerships at The Trade Desk. “Our collaboration with NIQ brings advanced retail data and geo-targeting capabilities to our platform, empowering brands to make more informed, data-driven decisions.”

Information sourced from BusinessWire. To learn more, contact info@consumercanvas.net or sweta.patra@nielseniq.com.