BMO Announces Tony Sciarrino as Head, U.S. Commercial Bank

BMO announced the appointment of Tony Sciarrino as head of U.S. Commercial Bank. Sciarrino will report to both Nadim Hirji, group head, BMO Commercial Bank, and Darrel Hackett, U.S. CEO, BMO. He will join BMO’s U.S. Management Committee and the BMO Commercial Bank Executive Committee.

Sciarrino brings over 30 years of financial services experience, with a track record of expanding commercial businesses and delivering exceptional client service. Most recently, he led commercial banking operations across the western United States for JPMorgan Chase. Throughout his career, Sciarrino has successfully driven growth, enhanced customer relationships and built high-performing teams.

“With decades of experience and a proven ability to drive business growth, Tony is the right leader to take our U.S. Commercial Bank to the next level,” said Nadim Hirji, Group Head, BMO Commercial Bank. “His deep understanding of client needs, combined with a strong track record of delivering on strategic priorities, will be instrumental as we continue to grow, accelerating our momentum and reinforcing our position as a top North American Commercial Bank.”

“BMO’s U.S. growth story is one of bold ambition, strategic execution and an unwavering commitment to our clients,” said Darrel Hackett, U.S. CEO, BMO. “Tony’s leadership, combined with BMO’s top talent, will propel us forward as we continue to expand our market presence, deepen client relationships and help our clients make real financial progress. We are a top five commercial lender in North America, and our growth story is among the most interesting in the industry. We are excited to see the U.S. commercial business’ continued growth under Tony’s leadership.”

“At BMO we’re setting the standard for what a commercial bank can achieve. I’m energized to be part of this transformative journey and to lead a team that is relentlessly focused on execution, innovation and exceptional client service,” said Tony Sciarrino, Head, U.S. Commercial Bank, BMO. “We don’t wait for opportunities to come to us. We create them for our clients – leveraging the deep expertise, products and services across BMO to deliver solutions that fuel our client’s success and create real, lasting impact.”

Sciarrino will be based in both Chicago and Los Angeles, ensuring a strong presence across BMO’s key U.S. commercial markets. His appointment underscores BMO’s commitment to sustained growth, industry leadership and delivering best-in-class financial solutions for clients across North America.