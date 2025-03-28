Los Angeles Private Equity Firm to Acquire Dun & Bradstreet in Transaction Valued at $7.7 Billion

Clearlake Capital Group, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced plans to acquire data and analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet for $4.1 billion in cash. The total value of the transaction is $7.7 billion, including debt assumption.

The company was founded 184 years ago and has undergone two stints as a private company. Its most recent initial public offering in 2020 valued the company at about $9 billion, but its value declined by about 60% prior to Clearlake’s offer of $9.15 per share, which was a 4.8% premium to its prior close.

“We have been on a strategic journey over the past six years, executing a major transformation that has strengthened our business and financial results,” said Anthony Jabbour, chief executive of Dun & Bradstreet, in a statement.

Ares Credit Funds and HSBC also participated in the committed financing for the transaction. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Bank of America Securities served as financial advisor to Dun & Bradstreet, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges served as legal counsel.

Information for this article was sourced from Clearlake Capital Group.